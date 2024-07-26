Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 92 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.89.

NYSE:BLD traded up $16.22 on Friday, hitting $461.32. The stock had a trading volume of 135,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,136. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $470.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $408.55 and its 200 day moving average is $403.16. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

