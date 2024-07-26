Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 976 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.28.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.18. 65,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,718. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.52. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.43 and a 52 week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

