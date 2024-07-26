Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Decreases By 54.7%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BXSL stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.44. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSLGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 140,837.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 759,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 759,116 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $12,199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 253,504 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,540,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 200,109 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,740,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

