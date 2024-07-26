Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Decreases By 54.7%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BXSL stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.44. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 55.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.13%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXSL. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 140,837.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 759,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,261,000 after buying an additional 759,116 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter valued at about $12,199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 549,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 253,504 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,540,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,987,000 after purchasing an additional 200,109 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,740,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

