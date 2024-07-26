Short Interest in Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Increases By 368.8%

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 368.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950. The company has a market cap of $352.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

