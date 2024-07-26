Short Interest in Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Increases By 368.8%

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 368.8% from the June 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,950. The company has a market cap of $352.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile
