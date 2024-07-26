Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Grows By 97.2%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the June 30th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
