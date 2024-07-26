Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Increases By 293.7%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 293.7% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 75,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

