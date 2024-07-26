Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Increases By 293.7%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 293.7% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.