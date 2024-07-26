Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Increases By 293.7%

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAYGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a growth of 293.7% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.8 %

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. 75,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.