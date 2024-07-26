Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Expands By 94.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the June 30th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,068,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of TSLS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 2,169,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
