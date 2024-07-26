Short Interest in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Expands By 94.6%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a growth of 94.6% from the June 30th total of 221,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,068,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TSLS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.94. 2,169,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $31.83.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLS. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 170,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 117,867 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

