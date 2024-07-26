Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Increases By 100.6%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,600 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the June 30th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311.1 days.
DS Smith Price Performance
Shares of DITHF stock remained flat at $5.60 on Friday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
DS Smith Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DS Smith
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.