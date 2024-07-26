Short Interest in DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Increases By 100.6%

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 715,600 shares, a growth of 100.6% from the June 30th total of 356,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 311.1 days.

Shares of DITHF stock remained flat at $5.60 on Friday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

