Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Increases By 117.3%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the June 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance
GDLNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,672. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.
About Energy Transition Minerals
