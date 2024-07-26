Short Interest in Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Increases By 117.3%

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,100 shares, a growth of 117.3% from the June 30th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance

GDLNF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 30,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,672. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Energy Transition Minerals

Read More

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd involves in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Australia. It explores for rare earth elements and lithium. Its flagship project is the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals Limited and changed its name to Energy Transition Minerals Ltd in November 2022.

