Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Increases By 4,700.0%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 4,700.0% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

EVgo Trading Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ EVGOW opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.87.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

