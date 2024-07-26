Short Interest in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Declines By 42.0%

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 42.0% from the June 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.73. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

