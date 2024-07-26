Short Interest in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Expands By 2,400.0%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FAB opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $84.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3815 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

