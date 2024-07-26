Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Declines By 41.7%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 4.3 %

Fortress Biotech stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,352. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.69.

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1953 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.56%.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

