Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Grows By 431.3%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 431.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fulton Financial stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Fulton Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

FULTP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,438. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $19.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

About Fulton Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

