Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Decreases By 79.2%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decline of 79.2% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,865. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,626,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 91.38% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

