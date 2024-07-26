Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Rises By 749.5%

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, an increase of 749.5% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $38.82. 51,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,309. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $56.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.59.

Get Grupo Financiero Banorte alerts:

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $2.2348 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Banorte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.