Short Interest in Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Grows By 200.0%

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROWM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 46,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7422 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

