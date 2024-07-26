Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Grows By 228.8%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 228.8% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ IBBQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.48. 8,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,818. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
