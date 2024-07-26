Short Interest in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ) Grows By 228.8%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 228.8% from the June 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBBQ traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $24.48. 8,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,818. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $35.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.