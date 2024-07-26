Short Interest in Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Grows By 150.0%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Kerry Group Trading Down 0.2 %
KRYAY traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $86.06. 10,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,230. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Kerry Group has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $101.69.
About Kerry Group
