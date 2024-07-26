Short Interest in Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Grows By 100.0%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Konecranes Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KNCRY remained flat at $12.24 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. Konecranes has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Konecranes Company Profile

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services material handling solutions. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The company offers workstation lifting system, overhead cranes, hazardous environment cranes and hoists, warehouse automation, and core of lifting, such as gears, motors, and controls; and provides crane advisory services.

