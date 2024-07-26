Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Drops By 90.4%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the June 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:LGSXY remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Friday. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Light has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.71.

Light SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities.

