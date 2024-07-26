Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Drops By 90.4%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the June 30th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Light Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LGSXY remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Friday. 139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Light has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.71.
Light Company Profile
