Short Interest in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Decreases By 37.4%

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the June 30th total of 881,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Maximus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the second quarter valued at $2,999,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth about $710,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 89,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,161. Maximus has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.05 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

