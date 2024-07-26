Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declines By 38.0%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NBXG traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.19. 13,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 12.63 and its 200 day moving average is 11.98. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 13.43.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
