Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Declines By 38.0%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NBXG traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.19. 13,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 12.63 and its 200 day moving average is 11.98. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 13.43.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBXG. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 4,177,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,731 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,988,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 227,011 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 110,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

