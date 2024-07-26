Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Grows By 93.9%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the June 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 419,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 340,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,512,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 200,472 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 1,151.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 217,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JQC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 262,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,111. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

