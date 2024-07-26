Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Increases By 149.4%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the June 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 145,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.30.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
