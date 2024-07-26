Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Increases By 149.4%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, an increase of 149.4% from the June 30th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.25. 145,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $16.30.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This is a boost from PIMCO Access Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 24.1% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 802,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 155,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 536,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 151,965 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,317,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $507,000.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

