Short Interest in Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI) Rises By 114.5%

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 114.5% from the June 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SCNI stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. 193,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,621. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.50. Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Get Scinai Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.