Short Interest in Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Increases By 397.8%

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, an increase of 397.8% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Severn Trent Stock Up 0.3 %
Severn Trent stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.40. 12,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,417. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $27.39 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10.
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.8434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $0.54. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.04%.
Severn Trent Company Profile
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.