Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Drops By 91.0%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the June 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance

Shares of CCPPF stock remained flat at $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $1.91.

Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

