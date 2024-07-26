Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Drops By 91.0%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the June 30th total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Performance
Shares of CCPPF stock remained flat at $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $1.91.
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
