Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Decreases By 40.8%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Sims Stock Performance
SMSMY remained flat at $6.44 during trading on Friday. 64 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.85. Sims has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
About Sims
