Short Interest in Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Increases By 144.4%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS SPXCY traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.51. 2,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378. Singapore Exchange has a fifty-two week low of $98.07 and a fifty-two week high of $112.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.05.

Singapore Exchange Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8867 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

