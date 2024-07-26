Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Increases By 76.2%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the June 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Sompo Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SMPNY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 32,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,185. Sompo has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic P&C Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, and Nursing Care & Seniors Business segments. It offers various P&C insurance products, including automobile, fire, personal accident, and marine, as well as security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

