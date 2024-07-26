Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Increases By 334.5%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 334.5% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Teleperformance Price Performance

Teleperformance stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. Teleperformance has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95.

Teleperformance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $2.0742 dividend. This is an increase from Teleperformance’s previous dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Teleperformance’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

