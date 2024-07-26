Short Interest in Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Grows By 296.2%

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 296.2% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Telia Company AB has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

