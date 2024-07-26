Short Interest in Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Drops By 38.5%

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tgs Asa Trading Down 2.0 %

OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $11.95 on Friday. Tgs Asa has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $15.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.0924 dividend. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. Tgs Asa’s payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

About Tgs Asa

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

