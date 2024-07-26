Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Declines By 78.7%

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Performance

CGABL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.66. 2,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,179. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

