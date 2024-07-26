Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Expands By 155.9%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.80. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.
United-Guardian Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.
About United-Guardian
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
