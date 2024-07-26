Short Interest in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Expands By 155.9%

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 155.9% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of United-Guardian worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.80. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 25.18%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from United-Guardian’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

