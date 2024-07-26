Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Decreases By 52.6%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 381,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance
TBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 896,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.10.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2184 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.