Short Interest in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Decreases By 52.6%

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the June 30th total of 381,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,062,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Price Performance

TBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.00. 896,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,504. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2184 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 187,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

