Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,045. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

