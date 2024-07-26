Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 38,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,045. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $31.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile
