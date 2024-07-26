SIGA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SIGA Technologies by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

SIGA Technologies stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $711.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.94. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.97% and a net margin of 50.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.