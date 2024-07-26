Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.72. 132,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,740. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Simmons First National by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

