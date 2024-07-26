SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.76.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJW. StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of SJW stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.91. The stock had a trading volume of 171,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,094. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.60 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

In other SJW Group news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,546. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

