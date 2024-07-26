Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) PT Raised to C$17.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skeena Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.71.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKE

Skeena Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

TSE:SKE opened at C$8.43 on Tuesday. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.20 and a 12-month high of C$9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$765.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.39.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.24). Equities research analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total transaction of C$68,136.00. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.