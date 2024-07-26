Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.79.
Read Our Latest Report on Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Price Performance
Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.
About Sleep Country Canada
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sleep Country Canada
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.