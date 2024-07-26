Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$31.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a buy rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.79.

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

ZZZ stock opened at C$34.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.24. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$21.31 and a 12 month high of C$35.16.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.06). Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of C$209.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.0810167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

