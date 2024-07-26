SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.85

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.8467 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $7.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

SLM has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.9% annually over the last three years.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM stock opened at $76.49 on Friday. SLM has a 52-week low of $56.60 and a 52-week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

