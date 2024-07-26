SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLR Investment

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,680. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.96 million. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 56,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,796.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 95,584 shares of company stock worth $1,255,125 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 185,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 137,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SLR Investment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.