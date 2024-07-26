SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $867.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.13.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. SLR Investment had a net margin of 41.66% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SLR Investment news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 56,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $724,275.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 56,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $724,275.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 184,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robyn Tannenbaum purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $33,150.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 24,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,796.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 95,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,125 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $74,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

