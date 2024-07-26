SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $50.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SM. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,075,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in SM Energy by 848.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 785,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SM Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,509,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,326,000 after buying an additional 493,427 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 391.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 247,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 751,453 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 213,866 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.