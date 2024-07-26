Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.94.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $1,844,207.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, SVP Eric Young sold 115,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $1,844,207.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,292,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,386,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,375,078 shares of company stock worth $19,973,389 over the last 90 days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452,415 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $110,103,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $80,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,317,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,400 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.