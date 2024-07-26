Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

SOPA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.51. 372,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,858. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20. Society Pass has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Society Pass had a negative return on equity of 202.73% and a negative net margin of 196.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Society Pass will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

