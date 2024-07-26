SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the June 30th total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SOL Global Investments Stock Down 17.3 %

Shares of SOLCF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,563. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. SOL Global Investments has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.23.

About SOL Global Investments

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

